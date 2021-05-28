Timothée Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino reunite for a project unrelated to Call Me By Your Name; Val Kilmer will help tell his own life story; Easttown promises. Plus: What do you consider an old movie?

A Quiet Place II: Anyone else making this their big return to theaters? Tickets bought. Going tonight.

‘Now the Real Pain Begins’: That’s the cheery promise of Cobra Kai Season 4, which will bring back Karate Kid III villain Terry Silver, played by Thomas Ian Griffith. Here is the promo.

Recommended Weekend Viewing: The Mare of Easttown finale, especially given director Craig Zobel’s personal promise to us that it will be “satisfying and still surprising.”

What Do You Consider an ‘Old Movie’? I saw a tweet yesterday that asked people to name their favorite “old” movie — then defined anything pre-1990 as old. What do you consider old? As a kid in the ’80s, I definitely considered movies from the 1950s and 1960s old. Does that mean 1989’s Patrick Swayze film Roadhouse is now considered an old movie? Is it still “on fleek”? Do the kids still say that? Do they still fight each other with knives at roadhouses? Help an old man.

Guadagnino + Chalamet: Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino has reunited with Timothée Chalamet to begin principal photography on Bones and All, Guadagnino’s first film set in the U.S., which also stars Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance, André Holland, Jessica Harper, Michael Stuhlbarg, David Gordon-Green, Francesca Scorsese and Chloë Sevigny. Variety says it’s a love story “between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, a disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join forces for a roadtrip through Ronald Reagan’s America.”

Are You Thinking What I’m Thinking? They’re gonna need to stop at a roadhouse at some point.

Call Me By Your Name Sequel? Guadagnino tells Deadline it isn’t a major priority, and no, it’s not just because of the whole Armie Hammer situation. “The truth of the matter is, my heart is still there, but I’m working on this movie now, and I’m hopefully going to do Scarface soon, and I have many projects and so will focus on this side of the Atlantic and the movies I want to make,” he said, speaking from the Bones and All set.

But Also, Let’s Be Realistic: Armie Hammer told IndieWire in 2018 that Guadagnino “broke down the whole script for us,” which means his character was once intended to return, which doesn’t seem likely to happen anytime soon. And hey, that’s fine — not everything needs a sequel.

Congratulations: The Gotham Film & Media Institute (formerly IFP) has revealed the twenty feature and series projects participating in two labs this month: the Gotham Documentary Feature Lab, and the Gotham TV Series Lab. (I’m especially intrigued by Saddam Hussein Is Not My Uncle, and Bella sounds beyond harrowing.) All the filmmakers will pitch their projects to industry folks at the 43rd Gotham Week’s Project Market on September 19-24.

Val: Val Kilmer will be the subject of a new documentary that includes some of his own footage, The Hollywood Reporter says. It will be produced by A24 and Amazon Studios will release it. “At least once a day for years I looked around and got this bittersweet feeling that there are a thousand reasons that this project could’ve been shipwrecked,” Kilmer told THR in a statement. “I mean, what could a film look like of a man filming himself, sometimes daily, years at a time?” He adds that it never would have happened without the help of his “dear friends,” directors Leo Scott and Ting Poo. Kilmer, star of Batman Returns, The Doors, Top Gun, and Top Secret, has battled throat cancer in recent years, and Taffy Brodesser-Akner wrote this excellent profile of him for The New York Times just over a year ago. He returns this year in Top Gun: Maverick.

Also: There is an internet theory that “Iceman,” Kilmer’s Top Gun character, is actually right, and that Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is often in the wrong, and rewatching Top Gun recently, I realized this theory is correct.

Top Secret: Here is the still-brilliant Swedish bookstore film from the old movie Top Secret, starring Val Kilmer.

Main image: Timothée Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name, directed by Luca Guadagnino.